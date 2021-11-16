Defiance’s city planning commission approved two measures necessary for a planned convenience store at the corner of Harding Street and Ralston Avenue during its regular meeting Monday afternoon.
The commission approved a request by the property’s new owner (Jay Patel) to rezone 0.552 acre at 1018 Ralston Ave. from O-R from office/residential to B-3 (highway and general business) as well as a site plan for the property.
According to Mayor Mike McCann — a planning commission member — the business will add a drive-through option on the side of the building facing Ralston Avenue.
He said the site plan concerned basic traffic patterns and other details.
The building was most recently occupied by Lefty’s Pizza. However, this business has left the location on Ralston Avenue and plans to relocate in downtown Defiance.
McCann told The Crescent-News that Lefty’s will occupy the vacant restaurant property at Second Street and Wayne Avenue. The building has been vacant for a number of years.
Because the building had been home to restaurants in the past, no approvals were needed from the planning commission for that property.
“We’re excited to have Lefty’s in our downtown,” said McCann. “And we will be excited when they open back up.”
In another matter Monday, the planning commission approved a zoning variance requested by resident Jalaine Weber, 1808 Wildwood Ave.
This will allow for the construction of a carport that exceeds required yard setbacks, according to McCann.
The planning commission approved the request.
