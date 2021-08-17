Defiance’s city planning commission quickly approved two variances for a residential project during a very brief meeting Monday afternoon.
The commission took less than five minutes in convening its monthly session for August, granting variances as requested by Tom Thomas for a garage project at 129 E. Sessions Ave.
Thomas was granted requests to waive the side-yard setback requirement of eight feet for an attached garage at the residence as well as the 30-foot setback rule for the rear yard.
He requested a four-foot setback for the side yard and a six-foot setback for the rear yard.
Just before the commission unanimously approved the requests, the city’s zoning commissioner, Rex Robison, informed members of the finer points of the city code for garage construction.
“Being an attached garage is considered one building,” he said. “That’s why the setbacks are so big — because if that was a separate building the four (foot) and six (foot setbacks) would be permitted.
“... being attached they can put in as large as a garage as they want, but once you detach it, it becomes 750 square-feet,” he added.
In another matter Monday, the city’s planner, and planning commission clerk, Niki Warncke, noted that the City of Defiance’s website has a new development link.
This will provide details of ongoing city building projects, according to Warncke.
“It’s got all the plans and everything on there, the projects ongoing and past plans,” she said.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 pending an agenda.
