Defiance’s city planning commission approved a site plan Monday for United Parcel Service (UPS) to expand its local operations at 820 Carpenter Road.
The plan was approved contingent upon review and approval by the city engineer’s office and the city zoning commissioner.
Bliss Young, a UPS engineer, presented the site plan and a request for five zoning variances during the planning commission’s monthly meeting.
Three of these (seeking relief from requirements to extend sidewalks/walkways, and screen dumpsters and trash receptacles) were denied while two others (waiving building facade and landscaping requirements) were granted.
The commission denied the relief from sidewalks because, as City Administrator Ryan Mack indicated, officials want to preserve efforts to increase connectivity in Defiance. In UPS’ case, the sidewalk would connect to Stadium Drive.
UPS is in the special college overlay district which was implemented by the city some years ago, and provides more stringent guidelines for developments near Defiance College to improve aesthetics.
However, when it came to building facade requirements and certain landscaping for UPS on Monday, these were deemed not to have much practical impact. The building addition, for example, is mostly new loading bays and doors while the landscaping does not abut a residential area and also is across the street from an industrial building (Johns Manville).
Read into the record by the city’s planner, Niki Warncke, was a letter from Dave Kahle — representing nearby property owners for the proposed Hidden Hills housing development to the south — that expressed opposition to the variances.
Young informed the commission that UP plans to expand its facility by adding on to the back of the existing facility.
“This will allow us to load 14 more package cars at this facility which means 14 more drivers, which also means several more preloaders, loaders and a few more management people,” she said. “So, it’s going to add some jobs to this location.”
Young explained that the addition will be a pre-manufactured building that comes in two parts. This will provide loading areas and doors for truck loading, she explained.
However, there isn’t much distance between the doors, Young explained, so it would be “very, very difficult” to place the facade required by the zoning code between them.
Young did not balk at the commission’s position on some of the variances, saying UPS wants to “work with you,” but just needs to “understand the rules of the game.”
