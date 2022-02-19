• Defiance County

Defiance's city planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider five items:

• a variance request concerning minimum lot area requirements by W. Tom Wiseman at 300 Greenler Road.

• a variance request concerning minimum lot area requirements at 1120 Ayersville Ave. by Keith Brannon.

• a variance request by Dennis Postema for a stone parking lot at 2014 Baltimore Road.

• a variance request by Williamstown Investments, LLC, allowing a PUD development on less than two acres at 150 E.River Road.

• rezoning, a PUD overlay request and site plan review by Cash Waggner & Associates on 58.88 acres at 1850 N. Clinton St.

