• Defiance County
Meeting set:
Defiance's city planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider five items:
• a variance request concerning minimum lot area requirements by W. Tom Wiseman at 300 Greenler Road.
• a variance request concerning minimum lot area requirements at 1120 Ayersville Ave. by Keith Brannon.
• a variance request by Dennis Postema for a stone parking lot at 2014 Baltimore Road.
• a variance request by Williamstown Investments, LLC, allowing a PUD development on less than two acres at 150 E.River Road.
• rezoning, a PUD overlay request and site plan review by Cash Waggner & Associates on 58.88 acres at 1850 N. Clinton St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.