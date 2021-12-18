• Defiance County
Agenda:
Defiance's city planning commission will consider two agenda items during its meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The first is a request from JJ Gumberg Co. and Ollie's Bargain Outlet for additional signage along North Clinton Street and a free-standing sign within 150 feet of another such sign.
The second is an alley vacation request from Athena and Nathan Seimet, 403 W. High St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.