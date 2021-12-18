• Defiance County

Agenda:

Defiance's city planning commission will consider two agenda items during its meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

The first is a request from JJ Gumberg Co. and Ollie's Bargain Outlet for additional signage along North Clinton Street and a free-standing sign within 150 feet of another such sign.

The second is an alley vacation request from Athena and Nathan Seimet, 403 W. High St.

