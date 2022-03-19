Defiance's city planning commission will consider four items during its meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

The commission will consider:

• a variance request concerning lot depth for a parcel in Enterprise Industrial Park.

• a variance request for a yard setback on lot 24 in Hoffman's First Addition.

• a zoning map amendment, PUD overlay request and site plan review for 58.88 acres located between Walmart and Wooded Acres Subdivision where an apartment complex is proposed.

• an annexation review for 1.557 acres on Spruce Street.

