• Defiance County

Planning commission:

Defiance's city planning commission will consider three agenda items during its meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

The commission will hear requests for a zoning variance at 2029 Westwood Drive by Wes Schultz, a conditional use permit for 1838 E. Second St. by Bhikhabnai Patel to allow an adult internet arcade and an alley vacation between 101 Hill St. and the rear of 1109 and 1111 Ayersville Ave. by Daniel Perez.

