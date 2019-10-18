• Defiance County
Planning commission:
The Defiance city planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider three items.
The commission will review a site plan by Omnisource LLC, 880 Linden St., for construction of a 32-foot by 80-foot building to be used as a company breakroom, review a site plan proposed by Brad Schlachter at 435 Agnes St. for three 30-foot by 150-foot storage buildings, and a conditional use permit and site plan concerning building materials and signage requirements for a Dollar General Store at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues.
