• Defiance County

Planning commission:

The Defiance planning commission is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider four agenda items.

The commission will consider a zoning variance request at 200 Widmer St., a rezoning request at 1076/1078 Holgate Ave., a rezoning request at 379-1196 Maumee River Crossing Drive and a variance request at 387 and 391 Maumee River Crossing Drive.

