• Defiance County
Planning commission:
The Defiance Planning Commission will consider four items during its meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The agenda includes a conditional use permit to allow a type A child care center in a B-1 district at 1042 E. Second St., a request to rezone 74.411 acres at Domersville and Elliott roads to M-3 (general industrial district), a request to rezone 26.364 acres at Domersville and Elliott roads to B-3 (highway and general business), and a site plan review at the city water plant for a granulated activated carbon filtration system.
