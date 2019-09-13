• Defiance County
Planning commission:
The Defiance County Planning Commission will hold its monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The lone action item on the agenda is review of a site plan to be presented by Spyker Contracting Inc. for construction of a building pad for a future structure on 9.76 acres at the northeast corner of Commerce Drive and Carpenter Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.