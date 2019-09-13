• Defiance County

Planning commission:

The Defiance County Planning Commission will hold its monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

The lone action item on the agenda is review of a site plan to be presented by Spyker Contracting Inc. for construction of a building pad for a future structure on 9.76 acres at the northeast corner of Commerce Drive and Carpenter Road.

Load comments