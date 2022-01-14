Planning commission meeting:
Defiance's planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building to discuss three items.
The commission will consider:
• a minimum lot variance request by Stephen Assaf at 58 Stadium Drive.
• a PUD overlay request by Williamstown Investments to develop six, two-condo units at 150 E. River Drive.
• rezoning, PUD overlay and site plan review by Defiance Place Apartments to develop market-rate apartments at 1850 N. Clinton St., near Walmart.
