Planning commission meeting:

Defiance's planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building to discuss three items.

The commission will consider:

• a minimum lot variance request by Stephen Assaf at 58 Stadium Drive.

• a PUD overlay request by Williamstown Investments to develop six, two-condo units at 150 E. River Drive.

• rezoning, PUD overlay and site plan review by Defiance Place Apartments to develop market-rate apartments at 1850 N. Clinton St., near Walmart.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments