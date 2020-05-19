The start of a project to improve Defiance’s water quality moved closer to reality Monday afternoon following action by the city’s planning commission.
But the commission said no to a pair of zoning requests (see below).
The commission approved a site plan for a building to house the new granulated activated carbon (GAC) system planned at Defiance’s water plant on Baltimore Road. The estimated cost of the project — to be completed in 2022 — is $8 million.
The GAC system uses carbon filtration to remove trihalomethanes (TTHMs), a by-product of the water refinement process deemed a health hazard by EPA. The system may improve taste and odor issues with the water as well, according to city officials.
The new GAC building will measure approximately 55 feet by 130 feet, and sit just east of the water plant, according to Adam Hoff of the city’s engineering firm on the project (Stantec).
City council approved legislation last fall allowing a contract with Stantec to begin designing the system with construction possibly completed in 2022. According to the city, the total engineering cost is $881,433.
Also Monday, the commission turned down two permanent zoning requests for separate properties recently annexed into the city in Richland Township, east of the intersection of Domersville and Elliott roads. The properties are owned by Carolyn Fortman, and are now zoned M-1 (industrial).
The first request was to establish M-3 (general industrial district) zoning for 74.411 acres, while the second asked that 23.64 acres be zoned B-3 (highway and general business district).
The commission approved motions rejecting each request and keeping the current zoning intact. Commission members wished to await more definitive plans about the properties’ future use.
According to the Fortmans, Mercy Health is looking at the 23.64-acre property. However, one city official said after the meeting that this is but one of many properties Mercy is considering.
“I think B-3 is an appropriate zoning along the highway there,” said Steve Graf, planning commission chairman. “However, until we have a better, firmer idea of what is going on, I personally would like to see it remain as currently zoned.”
Had the commission approved the zoning requests Monday, both measures would have gone to city council for final approval.
In other business, the commission:
• approved a conditional use permit, along with a zoning variance for Amanda Zachrich, who is planning a type A child care center at 1042 E. Second St. The type A designation allows 12 children at once, and is an upgrade from type B, which can have six children.
• discussed the possibility of a new sign at First Federal Bank of the Midwest, which is merging with Home Savings Bank to become Premier Bank. The commission determined that if a new sign is installed, a variance may be needed by the owner because pole signs are no longer allowed in downtown Defiance.
• elected Drew Shindler as commission vice chairman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.