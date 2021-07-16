• Defiance County
Planning agenda:
The Defiance Planning Commission will consider two agenda items during its meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The commission will review a request for 11 zoning variance requests and a site plan presented by Spyker Contracting Inc., 1263 Integrity Drive, for a pre-engineered metal building.
The commission also will rule on a conditional use permit request by Paul Drew and Ron Branham for a tattoo and piercing studio at 300 Hopkins St.
