• Defiance County

Planning agenda:

The Defiance Planning Commission will consider two agenda items during its meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

The commission will review a request for 11 zoning variance requests and a site plan presented by Spyker Contracting Inc., 1263 Integrity Drive, for a pre-engineered metal building.

The commission also will rule on a conditional use permit request by Paul Drew and Ron Branham for a tattoo and piercing studio at 300 Hopkins St.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments