A state grant will help a European firm open a new plant in Defiance.
The Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) announced that Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (TKI) will receive $75,000 to help with its project in Enterprise Industrial Park on Defiance’s southwest side. TKI had announced in December that it will construct a new plant to manufacture liquid fertilizer for the agricultural sector and chemicals for the industrial field.
The grant will help the company establish a rail connection for the plant with Pioneer Lines, a short line railroad provider.
Tessenderlo Group is a multi-national corporation based in Belgium, and plans to build just west of Standridge Color Corporation’s Integrity Drive location on the city’s southwest side. The plant is expected to open in 2024, producing such brands such as Thio-Sul and K-row 23 for crop nutrition, according to a press release from the ORDC.
While TKI is purchasing approximately 40 acres from the industrial park’s owners, the firm also is receiving about four acres from the City of Defiance through the county’s community improvement corporation (CIC) for its development.
Local officials aren’t sure when ground for the plant will be broken, although CIC Director Erika Willitzer told The Crescent-News that a related ceremony might be held in late spring or early summer.
She said the ORDC rail grant is part of an incentive package negotiated with TKI in the project’s earlier stages. Too, Willitzer credited the work of Pioneer Lines — which owns a short line track that runs through Defiance and connects to CSX Railroad — for providing the opportunity for a rail spur to help TKI. (Pioneer also received a multi-million-dollar grant to improve its line between Woodburn, Ind. and Liberty Center.)
“I just think it’s great to have partners like the rail commission that are willing to support projects like this,” the CIC director said, crediting Pioneer Rail’s participation. “I truly believe without their assistance we would not have necessarily landed this deal. Rail was absolutely necessary for TKI to come here, and they were able to reach agreement with Pioneer to use their rail. I think it came down to what Pioneer offered them and their infrastructure. ... Without all those coming together I don’t think we would have won TKI at that site.”
A number of TKI officials are planning to visit Defiance during the week of March 21, according to Willitzer.
“Every bit little helps to move these projects along,” said Mayor Mike McCann about the ORDC grant. “We’re excited about TKI because it’s something different for us here. We’ve met the (TKI) people; we like the people and we believe they will be fully engaged in our community. I’d like to thank the rail commission. They’ve aided us on several projects.”
In the ORDC press release, TKI’s executive vice president, Russell Sides, noted that “having the ability to serve our rail customers throughout the mid-Atlantic region of the United States is key to strengthening our sustainability goals by bringing us closer to our customers. We appreciate ORDC’s support towards developing the rail infrastructure we need to connect safe and reliable rail lines to our new plant in Defiance, Ohio.”
Added ORDC Executive Director Matthew Dietrich: “We are happy Tessenderlo Kerley chose Ohio for its newest facility. It is always our goal to assist companies who are making investments in the state. ORDC has partnered with the NDW railroad to improve the serving short line railroad over the years. It’s those strategic investments that made this business opportunity possible.”
