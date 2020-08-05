WEST UNITY — The Defiance Post of the Highway Patrol investigated a plane crash that occurred in a bean field near County Road 19.50 and County Road I.50 in Williams County's Brady Township Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. and involved a 1946 Aeronca 7AC plane. The plane was traveling westbound and attempting to land at a private landing strip when the crash occurred.

The plane's tires caught the bean field prior to reaching the landing strip, causing the front of the plant to be pulled down. The plane then struck the field and overturned before coming to a rest.

The pilot of the plane, Rodney J. Britenriker, 77, West Unity was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, and Brady Township Fire and Rescue.

