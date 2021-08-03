NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council took the first legislative step Monday night to selling a key component of its municipal electric utility.
A related ordinance was one of five legislative items handled by council during its regular meeting, but several other agenda items — including a proposed property transaction for an industrial building project and a contribution to a county fairgrounds building plan (see related story) — also commanded council’s attention.
Let lie following a first reading was an ordinance that would sell certain components of the municipal electric system to AMP Transmission (AMPT), LLC, a subsidiary of American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP).
The city — a member of AMP whose facilities generate power for its members — plans to sell its electric substation at Henry County roads 13 and V north of Napoleon as well as other interconnected infrastructure to AMPT for $5.5 million. (The money would go to the city’s electric development fund.)
According to Napoleon City Manager Joel Mazur, the substation is in need of expensive upgrades — which AMPT would undertake — so the agreement with AMPT would allow the city to receive income from the sale as well as system maintenance.
Mazur is hopeful rates for city electric customers could be lowered with the transfer to AMPT over the long haul.
“This transaction should translate to lower rates for the ratepayers over the life of this agreement,” Mazur told The Crescent-News during an interview Monday.
But, most importantly, he noted, ratepayers won’t have to foot the bill for an expensive upgrade to the northside substation. This figures to cost millions of dollars.
AMPT’s vice president of transmission, Ed Tatum, informed council Monday that a 2 1/2- to three-year construction time frame for the upgrade “would be conservative,” assuming an Oct. 1 closing date on the sale.
Mazur said the city will retain two other substations — located on the city’s south side and near Glenwood Avenue — although “we’ll have some decisions on whether want to transfer” their assets to AMPT. He told council these facilities are about 40 years old.
The above ordinance will return for a second reading on Aug. 16 and is expected to receive three full readings before passage with an emergency clause — allowing it to become law shortly thereafter — is accomplished.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances to reflect changes in the law and new legislation.
• approved the second reading of an annual emergency resolution allowing the finance director to certify and file annual special assessments. The resolution will return for a third and final reading on Aug. 16.
• passed the second reading of an annual emergency resolution accepting amounts and rates determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary levies. The resolution will receive a third and final reading on Aug. 16.
• approved the second reading of an emergency resolution allowing application for Ohio Public Works Commission and Local Transportation Improvement Program funds through the state. If awarded, the money likely would be used for a project on Meekison Street, according to Mazur. The resolution will come back for a third and final reading on Aug. 16.
• passed a motion approving a contract with Griffin Pavement Striping, Columbus, for the city’s 2021 street striping program. The cost is $129,334.09, which is above the budget amount ($120,000), but City Engineer Chad Lulfs said this could be offset by a recent road salt bid that came in lower.
• received an update from Mazur as the city’s acting finance director. He will serve until a new director is selected by council to replace Kelly O’Boyle who resigned last month to take the same position in Rossford.
