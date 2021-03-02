NAPOLEON — An effort to turn the former middle and elementary school here into a civic center continues, but the clock is running.
A representative of a group involved in the project updated Napoleon City Council on the matter Tuesday night. Council also handled five legislative items and discussed the need for a new electric cost study (see related story Page A7).
Patricia Bilow of Napoleon, representing the Cultural Center of Henry County, told council that the group has raised $50,000 since last year for a renovation project at the former school.
Prior to her group's name change, the Henry County Civic Center Foundation had entered into a purchase agreement with Napoleon Area City Schools in 2017 to acquire the building, located on Main Street near the downtown.
The agreement gave the group five years (or until June 15, 2022) to obtain an occupancy permit for the building. At that point, the building must meet all code requirements.
Bilow indicated that the group has been hampered by an unpaid architect fee of $100,000. The architect had been hired by the Henry County Civic Center Foundation, producing a $1.3 million renovation plan (for at least part of the building, including the John L. Johnson Auditorium).
According to Bilow, $47,000 of the $50,000 raised since last year will cover this unpaid balance.
"This has been the one stickler that's been very difficult to overcome," she said. "We didn't want to publicize a whole lot until we can say that is done."
She indicated Monday that a settlement has been proposed on the debt. However, the group is well short of funds needed to save the building from the wrecking ball, although Bilow is hopeful enough funds can be raised.
The organization's new leadership includes Steve and Julie Busch, co-presidents of its board of trustees.
"They saved the Armory and the senior center," she said. "... I know this project is going to have to take some major donors, and we do have major donors in this area. It's a matter of building up trusting relationships. And to do that it's one-on-one, and not just one meeting, but lots of different meetings. COVID has really played a role in slowing us down."
If funds can be raised and the building saved, Bilow's group has some ideas about a civic center's future.
"It would be the venue for performing arts and athletics ... serving Henry County and surrounding areas, from musical concerts, to plays, volleyball, basketball practices," she said.
With an eye to this future, Bilow told council that she visited with Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) officials about the setup at the Stroede Center for the Arts in Defiance. Bilow said she spoke with DCCC Executive Director Roger Fisher to discuss ideas, and likes Defiance's setup, "but I think we're lacking here in Henry County."
Bilow informed council of community support for the project, reading notes and letters from some of them.
Council President Joel Bialorucki commented that "I hope this works out. I hope you get the donors that you need, and obviously you've put a lot of time and work into that which is greatly appreciated. I hope it succeeds."
"It will," said Bilow. "I feel very confident ... ."
Mayor Jason Maassel added that council had provided a letter of support for a project in the past. He told Bilow Monday, "if that's needed again, let us know."
