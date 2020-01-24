Rubik Cube mosaic
Photo courtesy of Sarah Baughman

Several third- through sixth-graders at Continental recently created a Rubik Cube mosaic. The creation was part of their Maker-Media Special program called Pirate Planet. The Pirate Planet is a makerspace room that is used with students from grades pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. The students used a pattern to help them place the 400 cubes to create the mosaic design. The cubes were loaned to the school through the Rubiks Company. Here, several of the students pose for a picture with their creation.

