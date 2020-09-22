Pioneer Railcorp (Pioneer) will receive $4.1 million to invest in the infrastructure of the Napoleon, Defiance & Western Railway Co. (NDW). Sen. Rob Portman and Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio announced the award of $4,112,452 to the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) to fund the Napoleon, Defiance & Western Critical Safety Upgrade project. This funding is awarded as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) fiscal year 2020 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant round.
The CRISI award will fund 50% of project costs, with $3,862,452 (47%) matched by the NDW and $250,000 (3%) by ORDC. The project will replace 10 miles of steel rail and replace 29,000 ties on 29 miles of rail line.
BRX Transportation Holdings acquired NDW and its parent company, Pioneer, in 2019. Since that time, Pioneer, NDW and ORDC have worked to improve tie condition and the safety and efficiency of the line. But the line remains in need of substantial investment to provide the service necessary to grow traffic and attract new industry.
“The Napoleon, Defiance & Western is strategically located for U.S. manufacturers in a key logistics corridor in Ohio and Indiana with tremendous growth potential, but has been hamstrung for years by poor tie and rail conditions,” Pioneer Railcorp CEO Alex Yeros said in response to the news. “The CRISI grant, combined with funding from ORDC and NDW, will dramatically improve safety and efficiency on NDW. We are proud to partner on this project with U.S. DOT Secretary Elaine L. Chao, U.S. Senators Portman and Brown, Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH), Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), Federal Railroad Administrator Ronald Batory, and the honorable commissioners and staff of ORDC and thank them for the leadership to grow rail service in northwestern Ohio. Their dedication to safe, efficient, and modern railroad infrastructure are directly supporting jobs and the economy in Ohio, Indiana and across the U.S.”
