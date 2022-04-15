The improvement of the Pioneer Lines railroad in local counties is hard to miss.
Interested persons with the progress need only to traverse one of the railroad’s crossings in Defiance or Paulding counties and the difference is apparent.
The short line railroad — which as this classification implies provides access over shorter distances to larger tracks such as CSX — has been long noted for its poor condition.
Driving across one of those crossings would have revealed, without much eye-strain, deteriorating ties and crooked tracks. Too, train speeds were turtle-like to ensure safety.
But the track’s conditions have been transformed almost overnight in many spots, particularly those west of Defiance, thanks to a federal consolidated rail infrastructure and safety improvements grant the company — headquartered in Denver, Colo. — has received. In all, the company plans to invest some $15 million by year’s end to fix up 58 miles of track between Woodburn, Ind., and Liberty Center in Henry County.
Local economic development directors are pleased with the improvements as a number of local companies use the railroad.
This ranges from Lafarge Holcim in Paulding County to Johns Manville in Defiance County to Campbell Soup Company and Interstate Cold Storage in Henry County. A number of other companies use the short line track as well.
“Pioneer Rail’s executive team is top notch,” commented Erika Willitzer, Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation executive director. “I always tell others it’s not about what happens to you, but how you overcome the challenges that define you and your company. Several years ago, when you’d do a Google search for the short line know called, Pioneer Rail, it would pop of as one of the worst railroads in the U.S. Now, it’s the exact opposite. Pioneer Rail’s CEO Alex Yero’s has made it a priority to make improvements, go after grants, and the result is … their rail system is servicing two new end users in Defiance.”
Willitzer also noted that Pioneer will serve the new TKI fertilizer that will be built in Defiance’s enterprise Industrial Park and plans a rail spur for the new A Packaging Group plant at Domersville Road and Commerce Drive on the city’s east edge.
In Paulding County, Pioneer Lines is planning to construct a transload facility with warehousing capabilities.
“Paulding County is extremely excited about the investment into this short line track,” explained Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey. “We should all be very thankful for the Pioneer Lines for breathing new life into this line. The work that has already been completed, to remove the negative mantra of this line, has brought renewed interest to this once staple utility. These upgrades provide additional transportation options for our local businesses and allows them to be even more competitive in their respective markets.
“With a Class 1 rail line on each end of this short track, this line can be very price competitive by being able to receive more than one quote,” he added. “The positive economic impact has already been felt in the area. Defiance County has been able to move some speculation buildings because of the access to this line. With an upcoming drop yard located in Paulding County, this is going to be another economic win for our area. Lafarge Holcim has used this line for years in Paulding County. Allowing this new railroad transportation option into any local business plan makes just makes northwest Ohio that much more attractive.”
Henry County improvements are part of the improvement package as well.
“Those improvements will make a significant impact on our economic reliability of rail,” stated Henry County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Jennifer Arps. “Not only does this continue to make us competitive when it comes to site selection for future developers, but it also increases the value of our current businesses that transport product via the Napoleon Defiance & Western Rail.
“The Napoleon Defiance & Western Railway, a Pioneer Rail short line, ships food products, chemicals, aggregates, fertilizer, and grain through our lands. With a new spur/transload station built in 2018 on Commerce Drive, Napoleon’s industrial area gained new leverage on its available adjacent land, now offering direct rail access. Most of our industrial businesses that sit along the line use the daily rail cars for hauling product, including OldCastle, ADS, Americold Storage, Interstate Cold Storage, and Pandrol.”
