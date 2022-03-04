PAULDING — A short-line rail provider presented a proposal here Thursday morning for a new facility in Paulding County to provide more services to local business and industry.
The breakfast event was hosted by the Paulding County Economic Development Office at the Paulding Eagles and was attended by approximately 45 people, including a number of local business representatives. The attendees included several persons from Pioneer Lines, among them the company's chief executive, Alex Yeros.
Headquartered in Denver, Colo. and owners of lines in 14 states, Pioneer Lines operates a track between Woodburn, Ind. and Liberty Center that connects to CSX, traveling through Defiance, Henry and Paulding counties.
Pioneer's Matt Service — the company's senior vice president of corporate development — explained that the short-line provider is planning to build a new transload facility in Paulding County that would better connect local businesses. Short-line tracks — Pioneer is said to be the fourth largest such provider in the country — connect customers with larger railroads such as CSX which ship goods throughout the nation.
A transload facility also would have warehousing capabilities, Service noted, and could handle about anything a participating business wants to ship to any location throughout the country.
He said 3,000 feet of new track is planned at such a facility in Paulding County. Company representatives did not provide a possible location for such a site, though it would be built in the northern part of the county near the existing track.
Service noted the timeliness of the proposal, given that fuel costs are rising and the country has a significant need for truckers. Rail transportation, he said, is "cheap."
However, before making a final commitment to the project, Pioneer wants to receive input from local businesses. Those attending Thursday's meeting were asked to fill out a survey providing information on such things as shipment volume and equipment needed.
Service said Pioneer already has met a number of criteria for the project to come to fruition, such as rail and highway access, and land. But it is looking for an "anchor commodity or customer." He added that the company hopes to have "some tracks in place before the end of the year."
Company representatives also spoke about the short-line provider's ongoing infrastructure upgrade between Woodburn and Liberty Center.
The track, which can only be used for very slow moving trains, has been in poor condition for years. However, according to Yeros, by the end of 2022 some $15 million will have been invested in repairing the track.
Efforts to fix up the track in recent months have been apparent.
Pioneer's Jodi Heath — director of business development — informed attendees that the short-line covers 58 miles between Woodburn and Liberty Center, and is situated in a "prime location." Among its customers presently is Lafarge in Paulding County, Johns Manville in Defiance County and Campbell Soup Company in Henry County.
