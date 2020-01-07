HAMLER — Hamler Village Council elected Heidi Pinkham as council president during a brief meeting Monday evening.

The board also created a revitalization committee composed of councilmen Gary Smith, Mike Prigge and Pinkham. According to Mayor Jeff Brubaker, the committee was formed to help determine the village’s central business district and begin to create a plan for a business application process.

Council members also were provided a proposed budget for the fiscal year for review. The board will vote on the budget during the next council meeting.

Before adjourning for the evening, Brubaker reminded council that the next fireman’s breakfast would be held Saturday from 6:30-11 a.m.

Load comments