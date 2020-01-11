It’s January and that means New Year’s resolutions have begun. Before hitting the books everyday, students in Kathy Schubert’s kindergarten class at Ayersville Elementary School get in a quick workout. Every day the students do about 10 minutes of yoga together after listening to morning announcements. Schubert explained that she can see a difference in her students’ focus after the quick morning exercise. Here, Schubert’s students go through their morning ritual.
Pilots practice morning workout ritual
