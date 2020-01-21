The Ayersville elementary kindergarten team hosted a Donuts with Dads event on Friday. Students brought in their dads or other role models and shared breakfast, games and other activities during the event. For those students who weren’t able to have someone attend the event with them, members of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office were on hand to ensure every student could enjoy the event with a mentor. Here, Emaryah Peek gives her dad, Joseph Peek, a hug, while Konnar Adkins plays a game of Doughnut Tic-Tac-Dough with his dad, Chad Adkins.

