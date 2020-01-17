CHARLOE — A small plane crash near here Friday afternoon seriously injured a local man.

The pilot was taken from the scene by an air ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The crash occurred before 4 p.m. Friday in a plowed field east of Road 163, just north of Charloe in northern Paulding County.

Oakwood EMS, Paulding County EMA and the Paulding County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Further details will be added as more is known about the crash.

The plane was demolished and lying upside down in the field.

