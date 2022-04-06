NAPOLEON — A Henry County group that helps those with housing needs and related issues addressed county commissioners during their Tuesday meeting, requesting financial assistance with a proposed construction project.
Speaking on behalf of the "Pillars of Success" program, Joel Miller told commissioners that several units of two or three apartments each — a development to be known as "Safe Haven" — are proposed on Napoleon's Oakwood Avenue, near the city's compost site. The land totals 5.2 acres, according to Miller, and would provide for expansion in the future.
Miller said the land purchase would cost about $64,000 while each unit has an estimated build pricetag of $375,000. This would include two "double family" units, he explained.
He asked commissioners to commit $100,000 toward the project, with American Rescue Plan Act funds the possible funding source.
Commissioner Glenn Miller expressed support along with his colleagues, but said they would look into the request and make a decision later.
Joel Miller noted that the housing would be considered "transitional" for those considered "employable," providing an "affordable" option for those working their way through a difficult time in there lives.
The Pillars group hopes to launch "a public awareness campaign to help raise funds with this," he explained, noting the potential for "in-kind" donations as well.
"So the big dream is to have transitional housing units with a favorable temporary rental cost, pods together in a location where people could use the different community things we have," said Joel Miller. "They can get work easily. They can participate in the programs that Pillars and beyond offer here in Henry County. ... You got to be a part of the program to play in the program and if you do adhere to the rules you get the benefits of that hands-on help that these caring people give every day, and it's amazing the things that they do."
The effort also would aid church groups, according to Pastor Tom Polker of the Pillars group who said Napoleon churches have provided funds in the past for housing. This program, he explained, could ease some of that cost, thus freeing money for other church-supported causes as well.
And Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel of the Pillars group described the project as a "great way" to give clients in the housing program "a first step."
"This needs to be a community-wide effort," concluded Joel Miller, noting a housing shortage across the country. "This is a piece of the puzzle. The puzzle is huge."
In other business, Tuesday commissioners:
• approved a resolution accepting recommendations from the county's tax incentive review committee to continue enterprise zone agreements with TJ Automation; Railtech Boutet, Inc.; Miller Brothers Construction, Inc.; Campbell Soup Supply Company; and Custom Agri Systems, Inc.
• passed a resolution approving the sale of the county senior center's planetary mixer.
• approved a resolution increasing the micro-purchase threshold from $10,000 to $50,000 as allowed by state law.
• opened bids on asphalt emulsion supply, but tabled action on awarding a contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.