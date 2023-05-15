More than 110 Defiance College graduates received their diplomas Saturday while the school's highest honors also were bestowed upon two persons by President Dr. Richanne Mankey and an honorary degree was presented.
More than 110 Defiance College graduates received their diplomas Saturday while the school's highest honors also were bestowed upon two persons by President Dr. Richanne Mankey and an honorary degree was presented.
The latest class of DC graduates numbered 118, according to information provided by the college last week. (A list of this year's graduates appeared in Saturday's Crescent-News.)
Mankey presented the college's top honors — a bronze Pilgrim Medal and a silver Pilgrim Medal — to a graduating senior, Grant Johnson, and a community member, Jay Hanson, respectively. The medals are awarded annually to a person "who exemplifies the character traits of reliance and self pride in work, courage in conscience, strength in education and faith in God."
In honoring Johnson, Mankey noted his "leadership and integrity" while he was earning a bachelor's degree in Molecular Biology. She also noted that he "took advantage of countless opportunities" to expand his "leadership skills, volunteer in the community and apply classroom knowledge on an international scale."
A member of the Carolyn M. Small Honors Program, Johnson's school activities included Alpha Phi Omega, Campus Activities Board, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, men's basketball, men's golf, men's chorus, student senate as senior class representative and student athlete advisory committee (serving as vice president), according to Mankey.
Johnson hails from Waynesville, a small community southeast of Dayton.
Hanson was presented with the silver Pilgrim Medal in recognition of his professional success in the banking industry as well as his "deep-seated passion to give back to your community."
This included his involvement in a number of community organizations,but also his help in establishing the new disc golf course on the college campus. A groundbreaking ceremony for this facility was held Friday.
"Your desire to remain active in the community became more evident as you spearheaded the designing, building and fundraising for the Defiance College disc golf course, Jacket Woods," Mankey noted. "You and your team worked tirelessly to build a premier disc golf course that will be enjoyed by both the campus community and disc golf enthusiasts alike. Defiance College thanks you for your dedication."
In addition to handing out the Pilgrim medals, Mankey presented Carolyn M. Small with an honorary degree. An honors program in Small's honor was established by the college in 1998.
Mankney noted Small's long-established connection to the college, dating back to 1964 when she was an instructor in music theory and organ. Too, she noted Small's involvement in the college-community production of Handel's "Messiah" over four decades, Fort Defiance Players and many other community and musical organizations.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.