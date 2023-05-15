DC commencement

Bob Morton, superintendent of Defiance City Schools, makes a point during Saturday's commencement address at Defiance College. More than 110 graduates received their diplomas. College President Dr. Richanne Mankey also presented the school's highest honors (Pilgrim medals).

 Photo courtesy of Defiance College

More than 110 Defiance College graduates received their diplomas Saturday while the school's highest honors also were bestowed upon two persons by President Dr. Richanne Mankey and an honorary degree was presented.


