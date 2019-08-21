Pig catch
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

Immediately following the parade of bands at the Defiance County Fair on Monday evening was the Fairview Young Farmers’ pig catch. Youngsters chased the pigs around in the mud to wrangle an animal for themselves. Contestants must have completed the third grade but be no older than 13. Those who were successful in catching a pig must bring the animal to the 2020 fair as a 4-H project.

