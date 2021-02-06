PAULDING — Mikayla Pieper has been the executive director of the Paulding Chamber of Commerce for three years. During her three-year employment with the chamber, she has made many connections within the community and has worked hard to reinvent some parts of the chamber while strengthening the core of the organization; its members. Pieper has made the decision to part ways with the chamber and plans to help train an incoming replacement into April of 2021.
“The decision to move on was not an easy one, but life is pulling me in a different direction. I’ve learned so much as the director and have met so many great people throughout the years,” said Pieper. “The chamber board has been so supportive of my decision to move on and is working hard to make the transition as smooth as possible for members.”
The chamber board of directors is actively putting a plan in place to go forward with hiring a replacement for Pieper.
“We’re sad to see Mikayla go and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” said board president Abby Hornish.
The job posting for the executive director position will be on the chamber website at www.pauldingchamber.com and its Facebook page.
