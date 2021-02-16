• Defiance County
Picture window:
Stop by the children’s department at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., to see the I-Spy picture window. Grab a bookmark listing the hidden items and see if you can find them in this 3D scene. For a no-contact experience, download the bookmark at defiancelibrary.org and peer into the window from the fort grounds. A new scene will be featured each month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.