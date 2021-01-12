• Defiance County

Picture window:

Stop by the children’s cepartment at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., to see the all-new I-Spy picture window. Grab a bookmark listing the hidden items and see if you can find them in this 3D scene. For a no-contact experience, download the bookmark at defiancelibrary.org and peer into the window from the fort grounds. A new scene will be featured each month.

Load comments