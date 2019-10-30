• Putnam County

Picky eaters:

A program on getting picky eaters to eat well will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Ottawa Public Library. Learn strategies to nourish your picky eater with Lauren Samuel RDN, LD. Bring your little ones to make a fun food animal. Adults and children welcome. Space is limited, so register at 419-523-3747.

