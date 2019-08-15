crash photo

At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle rear-end crash on Defiance’s Ottawa Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the entrance of Spring Meadows Manufactured Home Community. The Defiance Fire Department transported one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. City police also responded to the crash, which temporarily closed Ottawa Avenue there. The pickup struck the rear of an SUV which came to rest in a ditch on the east side of Ottawa Avenue. Further details were unavailable Wednesday.

Load comments