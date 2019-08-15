At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle rear-end crash on Defiance’s Ottawa Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the entrance of Spring Meadows Manufactured Home Community. The Defiance Fire Department transported one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. City police also responded to the crash, which temporarily closed Ottawa Avenue there. The pickup struck the rear of an SUV which came to rest in a ditch on the east side of Ottawa Avenue. Further details were unavailable Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.