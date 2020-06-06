A pickup truck belonging to the Defiance County Environmental Services Office caught fire and was severely damaged Friday afternoon at the county’s Evergreen Lane Office Complex on Evansport Road. The Tiffin Township Fire Department was called around 3:10 p.m. and responded to extinguish the blaze. The truck also towed a trailer. No injuries were reported.
