The Crescent-News takes pride in being the most complete and accurate source of local news in the Defiance six-county area. Our veteran reporting staff provides coverage of many area meetings and events that would not be accessible to our readers through other sources.
We also listen to our readers’ concerns and — when possible — we do our best to be responsive.
It is for that reason that we are happy to announce the return of the “Pickles” comic strip to the daily paper. Since its removal at the end of December, we have received numerous requests for its return and, beginning today, it will resume its place on our comics page Tuesday-Friday.
For those of you who have been missing “Pickles,” we are glad to be able to once again offer it. If you are not familiar with the comic strip, you may want to check it out. It definitely has a loyal following among many of our readers.
