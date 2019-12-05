• Fulton County
Pickleball offered:
Seniors now have the opportunity to try the sport of pickleball at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. The games are held on Tuesdays from 8-10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays from 8-9:30 a.m.; and Fridays from 1-3 p.m. Pickleball is an active game for two or four players that combines elements of table tennis, tennis and badminton using a paddle and wiffle-type ball. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, contact the Fulton County Senior Center at 419-337-9299.
