• Fulton County

Pickleball offered:

Seniors now have the opportunity to try the sport of pickleball at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. The games are held on Tuesdays from 8-10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays from 8-9:30 a.m.; and Fridays from 1-3 p.m. Pickleball is an active game for two or four players that combines elements of table tennis, tennis and badminton using a paddle and wiffle-type ball. Beginners are welcome.

For more information, contact the Fulton County Senior Center at 419-337-9299.

