Pickleball courts
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Defiance Area Foundation recently awarded the city of Defiance a grant of $25,000 toward the repurposing of the existing tennis courts into six pickleball courts at Kingsbury Park. This would entail new asphalt and paint, repair existing fencing, new nets, safety lighting, etc. Pictured are Mayor Mike McCann and Chris Yoder, executive director of Defiance Area Foundation.

Load comments