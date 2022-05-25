NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners focused on senior center matters during their meeting Thursday, approving a contract for new pickleball courts there and discussing other related events.
Commissioners also unveiled a new plan using a current department head to help them manage smaller projects and held a required public hearing on requests for community development block grant funds (see related story).
Commissioners awarded a $110,062 contract to Ward Construction, Leipsic, for construction of the aforementioned pickleball courts on Rohrs Street in Napoleon. Ward was the low bidder between two contractors.
This cost will be covered with a $90,000 state grant as well as $10,000 in other funds, leaving $11,062. However, Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization — which is administering the grant money for the county — informed commissioners that this amount will be covered by leftover community development block grant-coronavirus money through the state.
Tuesday's contract award represents a second attempt to secure a contract for the project. Bids came in too high under the first attempt and had to be rejected.
Earlier, commissioners received the monthly update from Henry County Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman.
She noted that her agency provided 5,748 meals (287 per day) to Henry County seniors during April.
Among other items in her report, Bostelman touched on the senior center's health fair held on May 4 when Beth Cook and Art Germann were named Henry County's "Seniors of the Year."
She told commissioners that they were "both very honored and surprised."
Bostelman provided The Crescent-News with some background information on each recipient.
She noted that Cook has volunteered at the front desk of the senior center and helps with other groups and activities such as the cancer support group and a quilting class, for example.
Too, Germann is active working with groups at the senior center, such as those involved with juveniles on probation, and is well known for his woodworking expertise and helping manage the senior's wood shop.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved the hiring of Dr. Thomas Stuckey as interim director of the Henry County Transportation Network with a six-month contract. He replaces Brad Booth who stepped down recently.
• passed a resolution approving adjustments to the 2022 county budget.
