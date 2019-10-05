The Defiance Police Officers Association Charity (501.c3) is selling 1,000 tickets for its Pick 3 Sportsman Raffle. To win, one will need to purchase a raffle ticket that matches the Ohio Lottery Friday evening Pick 3 numbers. There are 26 drawings, one every Friday for 26 weeks, beginning on Nov. 1. Each ticket is valid for all 26 drawings.
A firearm will be awarded to the winning ticket holder each week. Winners must claim their firearm from County Line Firearms and pass all legal requirements prior to May 31, 2020.
For specific details on the prizes and drawing dates, see the following Facebook page: Defiance Police Officers Association Local 166-DPOA. Tickets can be purchased through any DPOA Charity member. Defiance police officers are members of the charity.
According to George Moser, DPOA Charity director, each raffle ticket can be purchased for $20. This gives people 26 chances to win for the cost of 77 cents per chance. Proceeds will be used to help support local academic programs and sports-related functions for the youth of Defiance County.
