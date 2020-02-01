PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society’s board of directors has voted to produce a third volume of Paulding County historical pictures for the bicentennial project. This year marks the 200th anniversary of the establishment of Paulding County.
Committee members Bob Iler, Melinda Krick, Sue LaFountain and Kim Sutton, who helped produce the previous two volumes, are back together to work on volume three. Also joining the committee are Walter Lang and Katie Diaz.
The society is asking the public to submit Paulding County photographs to be considered for the new book. The society also is offering patron pages for people to document their family, business or organization’s history for future generations.
Society members have teamed up with M.T. Publishing Co. Inc. to produce the book, titled “Paulding County, Ohio: A Pictorial History Volume III.” It is expected to contain historical highlights and hundreds of historical photos from the county, past and present, according to Sutton, society president.
“As a nonprofit organization, our purpose in publishing a pictorial history of Paulding County is to preserve historical records for the enjoyment and education of future generations,” said Sutton. “There is no better time than now to ensure that our history is not lost or forgotten over time.”
Forms for photo submission are available at the Paulding County Carnegie Library and its branches, the Paulding museum and Paulding Chamber of Commerce. Photos will be returned in seven to 10 days. Those submitting photos should include a caption indicating who/what is depicted and the date the photo was taken. The deadline for photo submission is May 15.
Digital images must be at a resolution of 300 dpi or better and saved as a .jpg or .tiff. All photos will be reviewed for content and clarity, and selected based on space availability.
Photos can include agriculture, buildings, businesses, churches, disasters, organization, events, military, families, schools and transportation.
Sutton noted that the 9- x 12-inch book will be a hard cover with a color dust jacket.
“With a minimum of 112 black and white pages, the final book page count will depend on the number of book orders and photographs received,” said Sutton, “so we need your support.”
Book orders will be taken in advance since the society will print only a limited number of books. All money will be held in escrow at a local bank for payment to the publishers at a later date. The society hopes to have the book published in the fall.
“Paulding County, Ohio: A Pictorial History Volume III” is available at a discounted pre-publication price of $44.95. A digital edition will be available for $9.95 in conjunction with a pre-order hard copy purchase.
Sutton shared that a personalized copy will be available with a name stamped on the front cover for $7.
Pre-order forms must be submitted by June 30.
Sutton can be contacted at 419-399-2388 or by email at dkmax@windstream.net.
