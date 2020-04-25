• Defiance County
Photo contest:
The 2020 Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) “Catch a Moment...and Photograph It!” contest is open to all amateur photographers. The operational team of the DDVB and their immediate family are excluded from participating. The deadline for entries has been extended to May 31.
