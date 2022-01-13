• Defiance County
Phone scam:
The Defiance Police Department has reported that a phone scam trying to get people to pay money for a win with the Publisher's Clearing House is circulating in the area.
On Monday, John Simon, 2240 Power Dam Road, was contacted by an individual that asked him to purchase two "Vanilla" cards totaling $999 in order to pay shipping for his reward of his winning check and a new Mercedes vehicle. He hung up and did not pay.
Simon reported the incident to the police department.
