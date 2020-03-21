• Defiance County

Phone conference:

Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Good Samaritan School will conduct its Tuesday board meeting at 5 p.m. via phone conference. The number to dial is 425-436-6356 and the access code is 852914# (At the beginning of the meeting everyone online will need to state their name for the record before the board meeting will begin.)

The online meeting ID is tbower00. Join the online meeting at https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tbower00.

For additional assistance connecting to the meeting, text "Help" to the dial-in number above. Message and data rates may apply.

Load comments