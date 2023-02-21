Phoenix Theatres has announced that it's new Defiance location at Northtowne Mall will open to the public on March 9.
A ribbon cutting ceremony with the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, but the theaters will open to the public the next day (March 9) with screenings of "Scream VI," "Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania," and "Top Gun: Maverick" presented in Dolby ATMOS.
In addition to the ATMOS features, Phoenix Theatres also will be showing "65," "Creed III," "Cocaine Bear," "80 for Brady" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
Tickets are on sale at phoenixmovies.net or through the Phoenix Theatres mobile app available in the iOS and Google Play stores.
Phoenix will bring back Northtowne's nine theaters which had closed in June, and will provide premium cinema amenities featuring Dolby ATMOS and Christie Digital auditoriums along with fully reclining heated seats for every guest in every auditorium.
"We wanted to do something truly spectacular in Defiance and enhance the cinema experience to a new level," said Jordan Hohman, executive in charge of Project Development for Phoenix Theatres. "Each auditorium will feature 7.1 digital sound; and presented for the first time in Western Ohio we will be introducing Dolby ATMOS, the latest innovation in immersive sound technology."
Foremost filmmakers are now mixing their soundtracks utilizing ATMOS, which is the first object-based recording process, according to a press release issued by Phoenix Theaters. This allows sound to be presented in a three-dimensional soundscape that envelops the audience throughout the auditorium, presenting the film as the filmmakers intend and "truly putting you in the movie," the release noted.
Highlights in Northtowne Mall include:
• two Dolby ATMOS-equipped theaters.
• 42 Dolby speakers throughout each ATMOS auditorium, including overhead.
• fully digital Dolby processors and amplifiers.
• 35,200 total watts of amplification.
"Combining Dolby ATMOS with Christie’s Digital Cinema projection and newly developed micro-perforated screens will provide the viewer with the clearest possible picture and the most immersive movie-going experience you can find," Hohman added.
Phoenix Theatres owner Cory Jacobson is so impressed with the ATMOS technology that he put the Dolby ATMOS logo throughout the theater, including a 15-foot interior sign to identify the brand.
Jacobson indicated that his Phoenix Theatres group has "always strived to find unique ways to give our theaters character. Movie theaters in the past were synonymous with big jazzy lobby areas, adding an element of showmanship and grandeur to movie-going. Our new theater lobby at Northtowne Mall needed to develop a character all its own."
Taking inspiration from iconic theatres, Northtowne's newly designed entrance, complete with new signage and marquee lamps, leads into a large open lobby.
"Lighting is a very important part of all of our projects, and the lobby was designed to emphasize the unique shape and character of the room adding a wow factor from the moment you walk through the door," Hohman said. "Features like this really make the theater feel unique and memorable."
The Michigan-based Phoenix Theatres opened its first Detroit-area theater in 2001 and operates seven theaters with the introduction of Northtowne marking their 59th theater screen.
