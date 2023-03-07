Phoenix Theatres

The new Phoenix Theatres at Defiance's Northtowne Mall is set to open Thursday. This picture shows one of the theaters taken Monday during a tour provided to The Crescent-News.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

Cinephiles can at last rejoice as Phoenix Theatres in Defiance is scheduled to open this Thursday — bringing back a revamped and enhanced cinema experience for all in northwest Ohio.


Tags

Load comments