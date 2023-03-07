Cinephiles can at last rejoice as Phoenix Theatres in Defiance is scheduled to open this Thursday — bringing back a revamped and enhanced cinema experience for all in northwest Ohio.
The theater occupies what was once Northtowne 9 Cinemas, which closed in June. When this happened, Michigan-based company, Phoenix Theatres, which provided The Crescent-News with a tour Monday, signed a long-term lease to refurbish the place for its first ever Ohio location.
With an original $1.43 million investment, the 22-year-old independently owned movie theater company held a vision — especially when that budget is currently at $2.2 million, revealed Jordan Hohman, executive in project development.
“We’re very much of the philosophy that you try to get this stuff done right the first time. You only have one bite of the apple and you have to really make a good first impression with people, so we don’t want to cut corners,” said Hohman.
Former attendees of Northtowne 9 Cinemas will find that their local theater has undergone quite the makeover.
To begin, Phoenix Theatres has created a new main lobby in what was once the arcade in the mall. This lobby will be the main entrance for the theater and is also where people can buy both tickets and concessions, much as the setup was before. However, the area is more spacious and especially well-lit with almost 70 lights installed in its ceiling.
Patrons will also be greeted with a litany of screens, some displaying showtimes, trailers as as menus. Concession-wise, Hohman said people can expect the typical theater food amenities like popcorn, soda and Icees. There will also be temperature-controlled coolers of bottled drinks, candies and popcorn shakers available for purchase.
One unique item that will be introduced to the theater soon will be the offering of wine and beer. It is not quite ready for opening, Hohman said, but it is in the works to have a stock of alcohol for customers to indulge in.
In what was once the old lobby of Northtowne 9 Cinemas, a beverage and popcorn butter station has now been established. It is there where people can fill up on a variety of sodas, sweetened or unsweetened tea and Icees. Free refills will also be a perk that attendees can look forward to.
Moving on to the theaters themselves, everything from drapes to ceilings to screens to chairs have been replaced. Phoenix Theatres has been a pioneer in installing recliners in their theaters and it was on-brand for the Ohio location to have them. These seats can recline to allow people to lay back or to just have a foot rest. They also work as a seat warmer and can be transformed into a loveseat.
The amount of seating has been drastically reduced, leaving the current theaters at about 40% of what occupancy used to be. However, Hohman does not foresee this as an issue.
“What makes us money is frequency of movie going. If we have a bunch of seats that are empty, it’s not doing us any favors,” he said.
There are over 548 seats in total at the new theater, with the largest room containing 102.
This large room is also a Dolby Atmos theater. The Defiance location will have two of these special theaters installed, with one being more of a regular room size, containing about 68 seats.
The seats in the Atmos auditoriums will have an extra feature with sub woofers (transducers) installed in the back rests. These sub woofers contribute to the Atmos experience, allowing people to not only hear, but feel sound. In press releases, Phoenix Theatres describes an Atmos viewing as a “three-dimensional soundscape.”
In the large Atmos auditorium, patrons are immediately greeted by a 40-foot screen. The room is lined with 20 wall surround speakers, 14 ceiling surround, two ceiling sub woofers, three sub woofers underneath the stage and more. Essentially, the room is decked out in speakers and they are programmed to channel sound in a way that makes it immersive to the viewers in their seats.
According to owner Cory Jacobson, Dolby Atmos is not available anywhere else in this region right now. Phoenix Theatres has installed one at its Grand Rapids, Mi. location, but in western Ohio, it is the first of its kind.
“Normally in a smaller market like this, Atmos is not put in,” Jacobson admitted.
However, they wanted Atmos to be test piloted here, knowing that the location in Defiance needed a jumpstart on competitors in Toledo and Fort Wayne — in which there are no Dolby Atmos.
On top of premium sound, Dolby Atmos boasts premium display specs. The screens are micro-perforated, which allows for a brighter picture, and the 4k projector makes it very crisp as well.
“Everything from sight and sound should be at the top of the line of what you can get today, and it’s here in Defiance,” Hohman boasted.
Senior digital system engineers Brad Steckroth and Frank Carney of PCS (Progressive Cinema Solutions) shared that they have installed hundreds of systems for movie theaters across the country. However, this is the sixth Atmos installation it has completed to date, which just goes to show how rare the tech is right now.
Upon taking a look at the projection room, it was revealed that new digital projectors have been placed as well. Further in, there were old projectors kept aside that Northtowne 9 had used for years — ones that once took film.
As a lover of cinema, Jacobson excitedly spoke on how these projectors were used in the 1980s and 1990s, some even in the early 2000s. He even stated that the oldest projectors there had tech used even before those decades. Although he considers them a piece of history, he is not sad to see the innovation made in this field.
“I think that we have continually made it better. The quality of sound is better, the quality of picture is better. There are people out there that will tell you this (old equipment) is better, I’m not one of them. You had a lot of room for mechanical and human error with that. Someone could pass over and scratch (the film) and you couldn’t fix it — it was a scratch for life. Now you don’t have that. You could be here for the first performance, for the 50th performance or the thousandth performance, it is all the same,” Jacobson stated. “Now is that going to be sitting here for 75 years from now? Probably not, but maybe it shouldn’t be. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with letting things go as long as something that supplants it is better.”
Movies that return cinephiles can expect to see are top Hollywood releases like “Scream VI,” “Creed III,” “65” and “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania.” There will also be some re-releases like “Puss-in-Boots: The Last Wish” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Ticket prices for matinees (movies before 5 p.m.) will run at about $5 and general admission will be $8.75. Prices for seniors (60 and over) and children will be $6.
Tickets can be purchased at the Phoenix Theatres’ website (phoenixmovies.net) or on the Phoenix Theatres mobile app available to download in Apple iOS or Google Play Stores.
“There are a lot of emotional attachment to movie theaters, so I’m just happy that we are in the business of bringing those things back to life. We’re in an exciting space for it now,” Hohman shared. “I think there is a lot of curiosity about what we’re doing. We hope people are curious enough to come by and check it out on opening weekend. A lot has changed.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.