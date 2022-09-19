Movies will be returning to Defiance’s Northtowne Mall as Phoenix Theatres has signed a long-term lease to bring first-run movies and first-class amenities back to the mall, including becoming the first theater in western Ohio to have Dolby ATMOS.
Phoenix Theatres, a 22-year-old independently owned movie theater company, plans to invest $1.43 million to refurbish the nine-screen theater, creating a “new premiere movie-going experience in the greater Defiance area,” according to a press release issued by the company. The theaters at Northtowne Mall had closed earlier this year.
Renovation plans have been developed for the 27,857-square-foot building, which will feature all-new premium reclining heated seating, digital projection, Dolby ATMOS audio, a new spacious lobby and concession stand, first-run movies and “family-friendly pricing.”
The Northtowne Mall project marks the 59th screen for Michigan-based Phoenix Theatres, which operates theaters in Michigan, Iowa and Massachusetts. This is the first location in Ohio for Phoenix Theatres, which expects to welcome its first Northtowne Mall moviegoers in early 2023.
“We are excited to welcome Phoenix Theaters to Northtowne Mall as we believe they will be a tremendous asset not only to the mall, but also to the greater Defiance community,” said Teresa Page, Northtowne mall manager. “We have been extremely impressed with how fully engaged and professional the entire Phoenix team has been throughout this process to bring such an upgraded theater experience to the mall. I think our patrons are really going to be pleased with the addition. We certainly are.”
Phoenix Theatres President Cory Jacobson said he knew they would be a good fit for the Defiance property right from the start.
“We have been keeping a very close eye on the Defiance community for over seven years and waiting for this opportunity to become available,” Jacobson said. “Phoenix Theatres has always been a neighborhood theater company, and that’s something we’re very proud of. After spending several weeks exploring the city, we felt very much at home in the culture of the community. Movie theaters are places where people come together to enjoy themselves. Creating an environment that celebrates community has always been our highest goal.”
Phoenix Theaters will offer the following amenities:
• every seat in every auditorium will be a large love-seat style (with adjustable middle armrest), fully reclining, heated chair with 75 inches of leg room.
• specially equipped premium format auditoriums featuring Dolby ATMOS for a premium, immersive, audio experience and Christie Digital projection.
• a new spacious lobby and concessions area.
• Phoenix mobile app and online ticketing that allow customers to reserve their seats.
• self-serve Pepsi drink stations for added service speed and convenience.
• combined ticketing and concession purchases in one line.
• “family-friendly” prices.
John Scanlan, COO of Phoenix Theatres, said: “We were one of the first in the United States to offer 100% reclining seating in every auditorium. Our goal is to offer the highest-quality first-run movie-going experience by offering state-of-the-art digital projection and Dolby ATMOS audio along with comfortable luxury amenities. We focus on the little details that large national theater chains just cannot provide at the local level.
“We were fortunate to be considered for this opportunity at Northtowne Mall and look forward to bringing our own unique amenities to the greater Defiance community,” he added. “Phoenix was originally formed with the idea of refurbishing closed theaters in viable retail areas and returning well-operated neighborhood theatres to their respective communities.”
The Michigan based Phoenix Theatres was founded in 2000 and has four Michigan theaters in Wayne, Monroe, Livonia and Grand Rapids. Two theaters are located out of state in Dubuque, Iowa and Pittsfield, Mass. Defiance will mark the company’s 59th theater screen and first location in Ohio.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.