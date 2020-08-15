Like all law enforcement officers, Defiance County sheriff’s Deputy Dana Phipps can have a major impact on someone’s life almost every day.
And as the department’s D.A.R.E. officer — who routinely visits the county’s schools to talk about making good life decisions — Phipps is uniquely positioned to reach children with positive messages that may serve them into the future.
Hired as a full-time deputy in 2006, Phipps has been the county’s D.A.R.E. officer since 2015, working for former Sheriff David Westrick, who retired at the end of 2016, and now Sheriff Doug Engel.
A D.A.R.E. officer may broach a number of different topics with kids, such as bullying, communication, drug abuse, alcohol consumption, tobacco use or vaping.
“Overall, it’s about good decision-making,” said Phipps when describing the D.A.R.E. program. “... We have a vaping presentation that I do, a bullying presentation that I do. I really hit on the vaping. I show some videos on smoking and what it can do to your body. ... We talk about friends, the way you communicate, your non-verbal communication, that’s a whole lesson in itself. And just make sure you’re present when you’re talking to your friend, and not somewhere else just pretending to be somebody’s friend.”
Phipps visits all the county’s schools on a regular basis, focusing on second- and fifth-graders. D.A.R.E. instruction takes place once a week for most kids over many weeks, generally in students’ social studies classes, according to Phipps.
But he also might attend a school assembly for kids in other grades to talk about some of the same topics.
What has been students’ response to Phipps’ talking points?
“I’m very fortunate to live where we live,” he said. “Defiance County, northwest Ohio in general for the most part, I think has a really good rapport with law enforcement. The students that I’ve had in class I’ve had a very positive response with them. We have a time where they can come up to me and ask any question that they want or write it down on a piece of paper. Some things would really put you in awe what students will tell you (about) what’s going on in their house, what they’re friends are saying to them. So I’m an outlet for them.”
He noted a big difference between instructing second- and fifth-graders.
“The attention span is huge,” said Phipps. “There’s a big difference because second-graders, who get somewhere between 15 and 20 minutes. You really have to break things down. ... whereas fifth grade you can keep their attention span a little longer. We have workbooks that we hand out for fifth-graders, and they can work on those workbooks and answer questions.”
When school is not in session, Phipps presides over three-day D.A.R.E. summer camps in Defiance and Hicksville for kids in grades 3-7, and he may help out with others in surrounding counties. Defiance has had more than 400 campers while Hicksville has had as many as about 200, he noted.
But the camps were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus situation.
This caused him to revert back to some regular road deputy duties this summer, but he’s also busy training Scout, the sheriff’s office’s new therapy dog (see related story).
Phipps is familiar with many of the kids in the D.A.R.E. program, either through their parents or from their second-grade classes.
“I’ve even had some students who have switched school districts within the county and they remember me from second grade and they’re now in fifth grade,” he explained. “And so you just create that bond with them, and that’s awesome.”
The familiarity with some kids’ parents also could be under less favorable circumstances, such as when parents have had brushes with law enforcement. But this isn’t always the case.
“I’ve been with the D.A.R.E. program for five years — every classroom I go into I’ve been to someone’s house, and I tell them that. ... And it doesn’t necessarily mean it was a bad thing I was at your house, it could be for something else I was at your house, it was a positive thing.”
While Phipps has been the county’s D.A.R.E. officer for five years, his time with the sheriff’s office goes back to 2001 when he was a hired as an associate deputy. Five years later — in 2006 — he became a full-time road deputy.
Phipps believes his position as a D.A.R.E. officer gives him a chance to impact kids positively.
“Yes, I do because I think that not just everyone can be a D.A.R.E. officer, not just anybody can be a school teacher,” he said. “You really have to have the ability to be able to relate to them (kids) ... so that they understand it. I also see myself as kind of a tool, if you would, of the sheriff’s office to be able to talk to them about drugs and alcohol and vaping and tobacco and what it can do to your body.
“I think that getting them in second grade and then fifth grade it does help,” Phipps explained. “I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t think it was going to be beneficial. Now, unfortunately, I think that once they get into high school they get more peer pressure. I can only hope that if they can remember anything from fifth grade with me being in there is ... what can happen to your body once you start doing drugs or you start using alcohol and so forth.”
So why did he want to be a D.A.R.E. officer? It was his opportunity to give back to students, he said.
“I’ve been around students my entire life,” said Phipps. “I came from a family of nine.”
But law enforcement wasn’t Phipps’ first career choice. He had worked at Defiance’s General Motors plant beforehand, opting to take a buyout option in 2006 and join the sheriff’s office as a deputy.
The job meshes with his self description as a “people person.”
“I’m very much a people person, and so I get to meet new people every day,” said Phipps. “... Children is one thing I love to give back to, I coach (baseball, basketball and football) as well. .. So that’s what this job has afforded me. And I also met my wife through the job, whereas I probably wouldn’t have.”
He and his wife, Kim, became acquainted while she was working as a social worker for First Call For Help. She is now an area school guidance counselor.
They have two children — son Dillon, 11; and daughter, Brookelyn, 7.
