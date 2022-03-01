As expected, the only Republican candidate on the ballot for a Defiance County commissioner seat this year has been appointed to fill an unexpired term.
Dana Phipps was chosen during a meeting of the Defiance Republican Party Central Committee late Tuesday afternoon at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
"I'm just honored to be appointed, and am excited and eager to get going and serve the people of Defiance County," Phipps told The Crescent-News shortly after his appointment.
He will serve at least until year's end, thus filling the unexpired term of Ryan Mack, who stepped down after the third year of his term to take an administrative position with the City of Defiance.
Phipps is the only Republican candidate on the ballot in the May 3 primary while no Democrats have filed for the seat. Therefore, Phipps could be the only candidate in the November general election as well although Independents have until May 2 to submit their names and write-ins will be given until Aug. 29 to jump in.
The third commissioner seat — Republicans Mick Pocratsky and David Kern hold the other positions — effectively has been vacant since early 2022. County Republicans had picked Jim Hall to replace Mack several weeks ago, but he resigned shortly after being sworn in.
At the time, Hall and Phipps figured to square off in the May primary for their party's nomination in the November general election. But Hall withdraw form the race following his resignation.
The Defiance County Board of Elections will meet at noon Friday to affirm Phipps' appointment. He will be sworn in thereafter as a commissioner.
