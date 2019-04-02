PAULDING — Phase III of the combined sewer overflow project and softball field rental fees were discussed at the Paulding Village Council meeting on Monday.
Traffic around the courthouse and the future of the mayor’s court also were discussed (see related story).
Village Administrator Dale Goebel noted that the water issue on the northwest corner of courthouse square has been handled.
“It took all the water we got this weekend,” he said, adding that when phase III of the combined sewer overflow project begins that area will be paved.
Under the contract with VTF Excavating of Celina, that drainage issue had to be dealt with within two months of the phase III contract being signed.
Goebel noted that May 1 is the official start date of phase III and that a preconstruction meeting has been set for 9 a.m. April 25. The total project cost for phase III is $6.4 million. Approximately 30 percent of the construction costs for phase III are to be covered by grants, with the rest being paid for with a loan.
Council also heard from the recreation committee about rental fees.
Councilman Tim Boss said the committee discussed softball field rental fees at Reservoir Park. It was recommended fees be set at $40 per team per league for the season, with tournament field rentals being $10 per team for the tournament.
“This is to help recover costs for preparing the fields to play,” Boss said, adding that last year the fees were waived. Council approved to the fee recommendations.
Turning to another recreation issue, Goebel noted that the contractor for the pool work wants 50% of the contract amount prior to starting the project, 25% prior to painting and 25% upon completion. Toledo Pools and Spas was awarded the bid for the pool work with a quote of $31,000.
It was noted that the requested pay schedule is not how things are typically handled for village projects.
“If the village does this, I want to review the contract,” said Solicitor Harvey Hyman, stating a time of the essence clause may be added. “We can add a dollar penalty if there is late completion. We want this done before swim season starts.”
Council agreed to releasing the funds as the contractor wants on the condition that Hyman checks the contract first.
Council also heard from resident Karen Sunday, who requested an update on the Emerald Acres flood mitigation project.
Goebel said that he has received three bids in for the project and currently is evaluating them before making a recommendation to council. In addition, village crews were able to jetty Nancy Street on Friday and found that the rest of the catch basins on that road were offset from the catch basin at the end of the road. He said the village may have to replace them all so they are not offset.
Also at the meeting, council:
• moved the next council meeting to 5:15 p.m. on April 15 to allow council to attend the public meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Branch Christian Church with Deb Brown of SaveYourTown.
• heard the village has received a $57,000 grant for the Garfield Avenue culvert replacement project from the Ohio Public Works Commission. The total cost of the project is $116,000.
• gave conditional approved a street right-of-way application for the Kiwanis of Paulding to use the south side of Herb Monroe Park from 10 am.-2:30 p.m June 14 for a cookout. The approval is on the condition the Kiwanis submits insurance information.
• heard that all permits to sell alcoholic beverages in the village will expire on June 1 and that the permit holders must file a renewal application to keep the permits.
• approved hiring Jackson Adkins as a full-time police officer. It also was noted that the new police car is in service.
• heard the police department handled three traffic accidents in March, and also wrote four parking tickets. Nine junk notice letters also were sent during the month.
• were reminded that the Friends of the Chamber will be having its wine tasting event from 7-9 p.m. April 12 at the Masonic Lodge. Tickets are $25 each and there will be 15 wines available.
• set a utility committee meeting for 1 p.m. April 11 to discuss Rita Street.
• heard the fire and EMS will be taking part in a functional HAZMAT exercise in Latty on Saturday.
• went into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
